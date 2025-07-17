Dexter Clarifies Annexation Language Following Landowner Request on Sloan-Kingsley Property

Photo: View looking south from the corner of Wellington and Carrington drives in the Dexter Crossing neighborhood. The proposed development would occupy the open land beyond the pavement, adjacent to this residential area. Photo: Google Street View.

The City of Dexter is updating its Master Plan with a key revision aimed at clarifying the annexation process after concerns were raised during a recent Dexter Forum meeting.

The revision addresses confusion over how annexations involving private landowners are initiated and processed, prompted in part by a development application involving the well-known Sloan-Kingsley property.

As required by Michigan law, municipalities are required to review their Master Plans every five years. Dexter’s current plan, adopted in November 2019, includes language under “Planning for Properties Outside the Current City Limits” (page 57) that reads:

“From time to time, and under mutual consent between the City of Dexter and adjacent townships, the municipal boundaries of the City may expand.”

The proposed update revises this language to:

“From time to time, and under mutual consent between the City of Dexter and adjacent landowners, the municipal boundaries of the City may expand.”

City Councilmember Sanam Aldag explained the rationale for the change. “The original language was misleading as it implied that any annexation process is between the two municipalities only,” she said. “The two municipalities can’t enter a discussion without the landowner unless the landowner is one of the municipalities.”

The rewording was prompted by a May 2023 annexation application from local landowner and developer Dave Lutton, who is seeking to annex approximately 40–45 acres of the northeast corner of the 237-acre Sloan-Kingsley parcel into the City of Dexter for development. The rest of the property, including the area between the development site and the Many Hands intentional community, is planned to remain as preserved land with trails open to the public.

Dexter formed a committee, comprising council members Aldag, Joe Semifero, and Wa Hubbard, to discuss the proposal with representatives from Scio Township. “We met with Scio representatives multiple times to discuss,” Aldag explained. “In November 2023, Scio passed a resolution saying that the township ‘declines’ to further engage in discussion until the City responds to the annexation application. This effectively ended our discussion with Scio at that time. We will revisit should the City decide to move forward with the annexation.”

Aldag emphasized that updating the Master Plan is not intended to circumvent discussions with neighboring municipalities. “Changing this language does not mean we will not have a discussion with adjacent municipalities,” she said. “In fact, the process by the State of Michigan includes discussion of the two municipalities anyways. If the two municipalities are in agreement, perfect. If they are not, the matter will go to the State Boundary Commission.”

She also clarified that landowners can pursue annexation independently of the municipalities. “Please note that the landowner can also go directly to the State Boundary Commission for this request.”

Ultimately, Aldag said, the proposed revision is intended to reflect the legal reality and clarify the city’s planning process for future applications. “The change in the Master Plan simply clarifies that the landowner has a direct participation in this process,” she said. In addition, “staff suggested adding some language that will clarify that we will discuss with municipalities should an application come to us.”

The draft update is currently under review by the Planning Commission, and public feedback will be sought before its final adoption.