Dexter Approves City Hall Lease for Fire Department During Station Construction

Temporary arrangement ensures uninterrupted fire services while new facility is built

Photo: Dexter City Council has approved a lease with the Dexter Area Fire Department for the western end of City Hall while the new station is being built. The agreement still awaits DAFD Board approval. Photo by Doug Marrin.

The Dexter City Council recently approved an ordinance allowing the lease of a portion of City Hall, located at 3515 Broad Street, to the Dexter Area Fire Department while a new fire station is being constructed at 8140 Main Street.

City Manager Justin Breyer provided key updates during the council meeting, explaining that the lease agreement had undergone revisions to incorporate feedback from Fire Chief Armstrong and the City Attorney. “The goal is to shorten the document, make it a little bit clearer,” Breyer noted, before the updated agreement was presented to the Dexter Area Fire Board for their final approval​.

The lease is structured to last up to three years, although the City anticipates that the Fire Department will only need to occupy the City Hall premises until the new station is completed. The fire department will use the westernmost third of City Hall for operations and a temporary structure adjacent to the building for housing vehicles.

Breyer also addressed concerns about rent and utility costs, highlighting that utility expenses for City Hall will be based on a pre-occupation baseline and the fire department will cover the incremental increases. Additionally, the fire department will pay $450 per month for routine maintenance, such as HVAC repairs and cleaning.

Councilmember Jamie Griffin raised a question regarding insurance, clarifying that while the City will continue to insure the physical structure, the Fire Department is responsible for insuring their personal property. Breyer reassured the council that this setup is standard practice and consistent with previous agreements.

The lease also allows the Fire Department access to the City Hall parking lot, although certain civic events, like elections, may limit parking access. In those cases, the City will provide advance notice to the department.

The ordinance/lease was approved 5-1. Yes: Aldag, Hubbard, Griffin, Semifero, Schlaff. No: Michels. Absent: Keough.