Dexter Approves Solicitation Opt-Out Ordinance

New amendment empowers Dexter residents to opt out of door-to-door solicitations while strengthening enforcement.

At its January 13, 2025, meeting, the Dexter City Council passed an amendment to the city’s peddlers, solicitors, and transient merchants ordinance. The change allows residents to opt out of door-to-door solicitations through a new “Solicitation Opt-Out Registry.”

The amendment stems from concerns raised by residents over the past two years about unwanted visits from door-to-door salespeople. Mayor Shawn Keough outlined the measure’s intent, saying, “The goal of this is to establish an opt-out action or list that people can sign up for so that when hawkers or peddlers come around, they’ll get this list and essentially be told it is against the law to visit those doors.” Exceptions include political campaigns, religious organizations, and other entities protected by state or federal law.

Under the revised ordinance, residents can register their properties through a simple online or paper form to indicate they do not wish to receive visits from licensed solicitors. Permits issued to solicitors will include a copy of the opt-out list, which they are legally required to follow.

The ordinance also strengthens penalties for solicitors who fail to comply. Enforcement would rely first on the resident calling the sheriff’s office. Enforcement will also depend on evidence provided by residents, such as footage from doorbell cameras. As Breyer noted, “We would need additional verification, or some sort of evidence, for us to take action.”

The opt-out registry will require residents to re-register every five years to stay active. Forms will be available on the city’s website and at City Hall.