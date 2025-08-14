Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce Thanks Supporters of 2025 Dexter Summer Festival

The 2025 Dexter Summer Festival is now history.

This is the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce’s second year of hosting the event. It is a massive event that we spend a vast amount of energy planning and executing.

This year, thanks to Dexter Orthodontics, the fireworks returned and what a show it was. Dr. Shoukri said, “I really want the fireworks,” so we connected him with our guy, Ryan Nixon. Then magic. If you were there, you not only won’t forget it, but it will be the fireworks you now compare all others to. All I can say is Wow and Thank You, Drs. Shoukri and Moenssen and Ryan Nixon from Blast LLC. You not only made it happen but made it amazing!

There are a lot of moving parts and infrastructure needed to make it all happen. We could not do it without Jim Adams of Quest Productions and Matt Knope (no relation to Leslie Knope) of Hopper’s Houses. Sound systems, bounce houses, tents, chairs, etc., all need to be brought in, set up, run perfectly, trouble shot when they don’t, fixed, started again, and over and over. These people are not only professionals but they are there on the spot, taking care of last minute details, figuring out the best fix, and immeasurably flexible, understanding and helpful. You rock our world! We would defiantly be up “that” creek without you.

George Zahra books our bands and this year was the best ever. George found ten bands from different genres, got them booked at affordable prices, and kept the party going. Thank you!

To our neighbors on Central between Fifth and Main: you blow my mind. Your street is blocked for five days for this event (not to mention every Friday for concerts). You are the most impacted and inconvenienced by the noise, traffic, and masses of humanity, yet you accept it graciously and without complaint. This would fall apart without your willingness to share. We do not say ‘thank you so much’ often enough. This could all fall apart without your generosity.

To the firefighters, DPW, and city of Dexter: Most will never know how much extra work this puts on your plate but we at the Chamber know and appreciate you beyond words. You are heroes. (By the way, was it my imagination or were Josh and Mayor Keogh dancing during the parade? Awesome!)

To our sponsors: Dexter Orthodontics, Pearl Planning, Chelsea State Bank, SBK Orthodontics, the Pelham, Dermatology Specialist, DAPCO, Joss Family Homes, Bullion Sales, MTC, Fifth Street Dental,LaFontaine and so many more, your commitment to this community is mind blowing. Your willingness to raise the bar every year gives us the freedom to dream big. Wow! Thank you!

To our ambassadors and volunteers: there are only eight board members and cloning is not available. If we did not have you, we would be sunk. You are the extra, hands, eyes, feet, muscle, brains, energy, etc. that we need to make this happen. You unselfishly and without glory dig in so we can get this done. I’m considering getting latex suits and superhero capes for you (instead of volunteer tee shirts) for next year. Clark Kent would be impressed with all you do. Thank you so very much!

To the parade folks: The rules were simple: no religion, no politics, be fun, be memorable, and get in line. You embraced the changes and chaos, made it fun, and really got the party going. Thank you to Dermatology Specialists for sponsoring, Chuck Colby for announcing, Jim Adams for the music, and Kandie Waggoner and David Moen for taking my wild hare idea of ending with a flash mob and making it a reality. I was told that Debbie Dingell got into the flash mob at the end. What? It was unforgettable. Thank you so much. You made a lot of people smile (and some scratch their heads)

To the spouses and families of my board: you sacrifice time, do double duty, and often pitch (or get pitched) in to help. Your gift to this city is immeasurable. I know the cost and I so appreciate each of you because you did not sign up for this. I cannot thank you enough!

Finally, to the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce board members: I’ve said it many times, we are an all volunteer board, without a single paid position. Every single one of you is gifted, brilliant, energetic and selfless. Typically during the year, each board member is sacrificing at least 10 hours a week for board responsibilities. During events, that number is significantly more. Yet you will not phone it in. You believe in “let’s make this awesome”. You never quit. In fact, I know for sure, everyone is already thinking about how we can do it better next time. I will never cease to be amazed and inspired by each of you. Chris DeRuyver is tireless, sees what needs to be done and just makes it happen. Michelle Byrnes anticipates. Before it happens, she’s already figured out what’s heading our way, has the plan in hand and has it 90% accomplished. Jake Manderfield not only tracks all the money but fixes all the website crazy, learns it if he doesn’t know, and gets it done. Steve Feinman is the wise grandpa that everyone needs to have in their life. He finds the blind spots and covers our bases every time. David Cobler fixes problems. He is always a step ahead, finds a solution, and keeps us rolling. Mysti Root knows all the stuff that no one thinks of: emergency routes, fire and police requirements, things that never cross my radar (and don’t have to because she’s already taken care of it) Stephanie Korican has all the historical knowledge and is a tireless logistical goddess. Kaylie Sheppard should run for President of the world (but can’t because we cannot lose her) She not only deals with every vendor question, but is never flustered or phased. She is one of the most remarkable young people I have ever met. You inspire me. I get a little teary when I think about what you do for this city and the constant amazement I “sniff” feel when I think about all you do. I can never express how proud I am and completely blown away by you. Thank you in every language imaginable. I take a knee in thanks.

We hope all festival goers had a great time. We are already thinking about how to make this better next year. We can’t wait to see what’s next.

Thank you everyone!

Becky Cobler

President, Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce