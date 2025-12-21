Dexter Area Emergency Response Calls, Dec. 14-20, 2025

Emergency responders in Dexter were kept busy over the past several days, with the majority of calls involving medical emergencies, along with several fires, traffic incidents, and a handful of police-related responses.

Medical emergencies were the most common type of call, ranging from falls and seizures to abdominal pain and welfare checks.

Medical responses on Dec. 18 had several notable calls, including a senior man who fell and struck his head at a wellness center on Baker Road, a child locked inside a vehicle on Dexter–Ann Arbor Road, and a fall-related medical emergency on Cottonwood Drive. Paramedics were also called to Dexter High School on Dec. 14 for a medical emergency.

On Dec. 19, medical calls included incidents near Dexter–Chelsea Road involving a fall and another medical emergency, multiple lift assists on Inverness Street, and a medical emergency near eastbound I-94 and Baker Road. A welfare check was also conducted for an individual who had reportedly relapsed from alcohol use.

On Dec. 20, responders were called to multiple medical situations, including a woman experiencing a seizure at an apartment complex on Dan Hoey Road and another medical emergency near Island Lake Road. Earlier that evening, crews assisted a weak cancer patient at a residence on Hidden Lake Circle. Additional calls involved an elderly woman and a separate fall near Eaton Court.

Fire crews responded to several fire-related incidents, most notably a chimney fire on North Steinbach Road on Dec. 19. Multiple calls were received within minutes of each other as the situation was assessed and addressed. Earlier that week, firefighters also responded to a semi-truck tire fire on westbound I-94 near Dancer Road and a possible structure fire near Island Lake Road.

Traffic incidents were relatively limited, but included a work van that went off the road on South Dancer Road, a minor two-vehicle crash near an elementary school on Dan Hoey Road, and a reported crash at the intersection of Dan Hoey Road and Dexter–Ann Arbor Road.

Police activity included several family-related and suspicious activity calls. On Dec. 19, officers responded to a domestic dispute with reported threats on Parkridge Drive. Earlier calls included a report of a possible domestic assault, a check on a woman possibly in distress on Redwood Trail, and a report from a 15-year-old who said they were struck by a parent. Officers also investigated suspicious vehicles reported on Bristol Drive and Dexter Gables Lane in Dexter Township.

Other calls included a burglary alarm at a wash bay on Dexter–Ann Arbor Road, a possible burglary alarm on Alpine, a fraud complaint involving an attempted withdrawal at a Dexter bank, an animal complaint on River Woods Court in Scio Township, and a parking complaint on Preston Circle.

Most calls were resolved without major incident, and many involved assistance for residents experiencing medical issues rather than criminal activity.