Dexter Area Fire wants to better Connect with the Community

The main goal behind the newly introduced Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD) program named Community Connect is to better protect residents and businesses in the communities it serves.

The DAFD recently announced “the launch of Community Connect, a free, secure, and easy-to-use platform designed to help first responders better protect residents and businesses in the City of Dexter, Dexter Township, and Webster Township.”

In explaining what this is, DAFD Fire Chief Doug Armstrong said “Community Connect gives our firefighters the information they need to respond more effectively and compassionately.”

“For example, we’ve been called to help someone who fell and couldn’t get up, but their door was locked,” Armstrong said. “If we had access to a door code, garage keypad, or even the location of a hidden key, we could have entered without damaging a door or window.”

How does it Work

Community Connect is set up to allow residents to voluntarily share critical information about their households with emergency responders, which includes details such as medical conditions, names, and contact numbers for residents, pets, emergency access points, utility locations, and other unique circumstances that could impact emergency response.

It’s meant to help ensure a faster response through shared important details to help enhance safety.

For those with privacy concerns, the DAFD said the program is secure and confidential with a privacy first goal of making sure all information shared through Community Connect is encrypted and stored securely.

The DAFD said it is only accessed by authorized emergency personnel during an emergency call from the registered address, which ensures that sensitive information remains private and is used solely to enhance safety and response.

Armstrong said when firefighters arrive “at a building fire and need to rescue children or anyone with mobility needs, knowing where they are located can direct us and save precious minutes that save lives.”

“That’s the kind of practical, life-improving impact this program can have,” said Armstrong.

The fire department also emphasized the importance of knowing about pets or specific medical needs. Armstrong said even knowing a dog’s name or whether it’s friendly helps them approach a scene safely and calmly.

He said these small details make a big difference in how they respond.

“This is a powerful use of technology that allows us to customize our approach based on individual family, business, or property needs,” Armstrong said. “It helps us serve our community with greater precision, care, and safety.”

How to Sign Up

The fire department said residents and business owners can sign up by visiting the Dexter Area Fire Department website, the Department’s Facebook page, or accessing the Community Connect platform directly. They said it’s a simple process and takes just a few minutes. Participants can update their information at any time to ensure accuracy.

A Safer Community

The DAFD aims for this to help make the community safer and more connected.

Armstrong said, “Community Connect helps us serve our residents and business owners better, and that’s what we’re here to do. We’re asking everyone to take a few minutes to join. It’s free, secure, and could save lives.”

For more information or to sign up, visit: www.dexterareafire.org and click on the Community Connect tab or visit the department Facebook page.

Community Connect image courtesy of the Dexter Area Fire Department