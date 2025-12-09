Dexter Area Firefighters Respond to Crash near Gordon Hall

The Dexter Area Fire Department came across a heavily damaged car after responding to a report of a vehicle crash outside of historic Gordon Hall on Monday, December 8.

Dexter Area Fire Chief Doug Armstrong told the Sun Times News that the Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD) “responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Island Lake and Dexter-Pinckney Roads.”

“The vehicle entered the Gordon Hall driveway, continued off the end, and traveled roughly 300 feet through the snow before striking a tree,” Armstrong said. “The car was heavily damaged, but the driver, its sole occupant, did not appear to have serious injuries.”

He said firefighters carried the driver to a Huron Valley Ambulance for assessment, and the driver was later transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Deputies were on scene and are investigating.

Armstrong said earlier, about 40 minutes before the crash, the DAFD responded to a report involving the same vehicle near Alice Hill Road, after concerns it may have struck another car, and the driver appeared unresponsive. He said at that time the vehicle left as firefighters arrived and attempts to speak with the driver were unsuccessful. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

Photo: Here’s a look at the crashed car. Photo courtesy of the DAFD