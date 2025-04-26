Dexter Area Museum Kicks Off 2025 Season with Open House on May 2

Photos: Dexter Area Museum

The Dexter Area Museum will welcome visitors back for the 2025 season with a special evening open house on Friday, May 2, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Presented by the Dexter Area Historical Society, the event — Spring is in the Air: An Evening at the Museum — offers a chance to explore new exhibits while enjoying light snacks, wine, and other beverages. Admission is free, and donations to support the museum are enthusiastically accepted.

New this year are two featured exhibits. Their Hands Were Never Idle: A Woman’s World in the Nineteenth and Early Twentieth Century highlights the essential skills and labor of women in daily life during that era. The Dexter Leader’s Historic Printing Presses showcases the machinery that once printed local news for more than 127 years.

Visitors can also browse the museum’s standing exhibits, including a doll collection, an early 1900s dentist chair, a model train, and other artifacts that bring Dexter’s history to life.

The Dexter Area Museum, located at 3443 Inverness Street in Dexter, will open for its regular 2025 season beginning May 2. Museum hours will be Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. throughout the season. There is no admission fee for regular visits.

For more information, contact the Dexter Area Museum at 734-426-2519.