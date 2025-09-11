September 11, 2025

Dexter Awarded 20 New Trees from ReLeaf Michigan, DTE Energy Foundation

STN Staff

Dexter

ReLeaf Michigan, a statewide non-profit tree organization, in partnership with the city of Dexter and the DTE Energy Foundation is looking for volunteers to help plant 20 trees at Dexter Mill Creek Park on Saturday morning, Oct. 11th starting at 8:45 a.m. The trees planted along the stream will help to shade the creek and surrounding area, reducing stream temperatures as well as helping to improve water quality
for the creek’s inhabitants and recreational visitors.

Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and comfortable clothing and bring a shovel, hard rake, and work gloves if they have them. The group will meet at the gravel parking lot across from 8090 Grand St., Dexter to sign in, enjoy refreshments, and watch a planting demonstration with ReLeaf Michigan’s tree experts. Families are welcome, and the event will occur rain or shine. No planting experience is necessary. 

Trees provide incredible benefits to the communities in which they are planted. Trees improve air and water quality, reduce stormwater runoff, improve mental wellness, reduce childhood asthma rates, cool our neighborhoods, and enhance commercial and economic vitality.
ReLeaf Michigan, a 37-year-old non-profit organization, partners with communities statewide to replenish community tree canopies through volunteer tree planting events. The DTE Foundation awarded ReLeaf Michigan funding for 2025 to plant a minimum of twenty trees in 14 communities throughout Michigan.

Volunteers are welcome to RSVP at www.releafmichigan.org/RSVP

Questions may be emailed to City Manager Justin Breyer at [email protected].

