Dexter Baseball Hold Off Rival Chelsea

The Dexter baseball team was able to hold off rival Chelsea for a wild 9-7 win Friday April 19.

The game was a see-saw affair between the two with the Dreadnaughts taking a -0 lead after one.

Chelsea scored twice in the second, but Dexter answered with a pair in the third for a 3-2 lead.

Dexter scored two in the four for a 5-2 lead, but the Bulldogs scored one in the fourth and two in the fifth to tie the game at 5-5.

Dexter again answered with four runs in the sixth.

Cole Novara singled in a run to put the Dreads back on top and after a Chance Sobbry single, Larry Salisbury doubled in two runs and Cooper Arnedt followed with a run-scoring single for a 9-5 lead.

The Bulldogs scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh and had runners on first and third, but a fly ball ended the game.

Davis Bennett had two hits and two RBI to lead the Dexter offense.

Arnedt had two hits and an RBI, Salisbury the two-run double, Garrett Sharp and Sobby a hit and RBI each, Novara a hit an two runs scored, and Noah Pitts a hit and run scored. Andrew Cusick picked up the win, striking out two in five innings of work.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 10-4 overall and 5-3 in the SEC Red with a doubleheader sweep of Huron Monday.

The opener was a pitcher’s dual for three innings, but the Dreads scored eight in the fourth and eight in the fifth to pull away for a 17-0 win.

Sharp led the Dreads with two hits and four RBI.

Sobbry and Salisbury had two hits and two RBI each. Connor Robeson had two hits and scored two runs and Pitts had two hits and two RBI. Sean White had a hit and three RBI, Arnedt a hit and two RBI, Jack Sayler a hit and RBI, Bennett and Novara a hit and run scored each.

Alex Salomon struck out six and allowed two hits for the win on the mound for the Dreads.

A big four run second inning gave Dexter an early lead and they held on for a 9-1 win in the second game.

Sharp led the way with two hits and two RBI.

Salisbury and Robeson had two hits and two RBI each, while Carter Haist had a hit and RBI. Novara, Sobbry, and Arnedt had a hit and run scored each.

Cole Sweeny struck out 11 and allowed three hits for the win for Dexter.