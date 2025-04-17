April 17, 2025

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

Dexter Baseball Takes Three from Monroe

Dexter athletics, Dexter Baseball, dreadnaughts, Dreadstrong

The Dexter baseball team improved to 5-1 in the SEC Red and 10-2 overall after a three-game sweep of Monroe this week.

The Dreadnaughts scored 19 runs over the past three innings to blow open a close game and win the opener 21-1.

Cole Novara had a big game with three hits and five rbi to lead the offense.

Carter Haist added three hits and a rbi, while Matt Clayton had two hits and four rbi.

Kellen McConnell chipped in with two hits and a rib, Andrew Cusick and Brady Arbaugh a hit and two rbi each, and Chance Sobbry, Connor Robeson, and Jack Sayler had one hits each.

Sayler struck out nine on the mound for the win for Dexter.

The Dreads pounded out 15 hits and scored in every inning in a 13-0 shutout of the Trojans in the second game.

Mason McAllister struck out seven and allowed four hits for the win for Dexter.

McConnell led the offense with three hits and two rbi.

Noah Fernando had three hits and three rbi, while Sobbry and Clayton had two hits and two rbi each.

Novara chipped in with two hits and three runs, Robeson two hits and a rbi, Jake Stepaniak a hit and two rbi, and Ethan Bush one hit.

Dexter finished the sweep with a 15-0 pasting of Monroe Wednesday.

Cusikc tossed a three-hit shutout with three strikeouts for the win.

Sobbry led the offensive attack with three hits and two rbi.

Clayton and Robeson had a hit and three rbi each, Arbaugh a hit and two rbi, Fernando a hit and rbi, Novara a hit and three runs scored, and Sayler a hit and run scored.

Dexter hosts rival Chelsea Saturday.

Scio Twp: Regular Board Meeting 3/25/25 Synopsis

STN Staff

