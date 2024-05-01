SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Dexter Baseball Tries to Keep Pace in SEC Red

by Mike Williamson
by Mike Williamson
The Dexter baseball team kept pace with SEC Red leading Saline after taking a pair of games from Monroe Monday.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 7-3 in the SEC Red with one more game with Monroe Wednesday before a huge three game series with Saline (9-0) next week.

Monroe took an early 1-0 lead in the first, but Dexter answered with four runs in the second, one in the third, and two in the fourth for a 7-1 lead.

Noah Pitts had a big two run single in the four run second that put the Dreadnaughts on top to stay as they held on for an 8-3 win.

Cooper Arnedt led the offense with two hits and two RBI, while Chance Sobbry had two hits and an RBI.

Pitts finished with a hit and two RBI, while Cole Novara and Garrett Sharp each had a hit and RBI. Connor Robeson had a hit and two runs scored and Larry Salisbury a hit and run scored.

Conor Sweeny struck out eight in sex innings of work for the win on the hill for the Dreads.

The second game saw Dexter score three in the second and one in the third before the Trojans answered with two in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 4-2.

Dexter put the game away with three more runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 7-2 led and it would stay that the rest of the way.

Novara had a double and two RBI, while Davis Bennett and Salisbury each had a hit and RBI. Sharp, Sobbry, and Arnedt each had a hit and run scored.

Alex Salomon struck out seven to earn the win for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter improved to 15-4 overall on the season. The travel to Monroe Wednesday and then start the big three game series with a doubleheader at Saline Monday.

 

