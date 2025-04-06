April 06, 2025

Mike Williamson

Dexter High School

Dexter Baseball Wins Three of Four to Open Season

The Dexter baseball team had a strong start to the 2025 season by winning three of four games this week.

The Dreadnaughts took a pair of close games from South Lyon in the season opener Thursday.

Dexter scored two runs in the seventh to break a 4-4 tie and take the opener 6-5.

With two outs, Brady Arbaugh walked and came home on a Cole Novara double to put the Dreads up 5-4. Noah Fernando followed with a rbi single to plate Arbaugh for a two run lead heading to the bottom of the seventh.

South Lyon put the first two runners on in the seventh and scored on a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 6-5, but Novara got a strikeout and flyout to end the game.

Novara led the offense with a pair of hits, a rbi, and four runs scored.

Fernando had a hit and two rbi, Chance Sobbry a hit and rbi, and Jack Sayler a double.

Fernando earned the win on the mound, striking out one and Novara picked up the save.

The Dreads jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one with a rbi-double by Sobbry and two run single from Matt Clayton and held on for a 3-2 win.

South Lyon scored runs in the third and fourth to cut the lead to 3-2 but the Dreads were able to hold them off for the win.

Mason McAllister struck out four for the in on the mound.

Clayton finished with two hits and two rbi, while Sobbry added a pair of hits and a rbi.

Fernando had a hit and run scored, and Kellen McConnell added one hit.

Dexter split a doubleheader with Fenton Saturday, taking the opener 3-1 and dropping the second 4-2.

The big blow of the opener was a rbi-triple by McConnell in the sixth inning to give the Dreads some cushion.

Fenton loaded the bases in the seventh with two outs, but Cole Robeson got a strikeout to end the game.

Fernando picked up two hits to lead the offense.

Novara, Sobbry, Clayton, and Carter Haist had one hit each, while Andrew Cusick struckout six for the win on the mound for Dexter.

The Dreads outhit Fenton 6-5 in the second game but came up short 4-2.

Sobbry had a double, while Fernando, Clayton, Sayler, Arbaugh, and Jack Godfrey had one single each.

