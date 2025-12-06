December 06, 2025

Dexter Basketball Splits Pair to Open Season

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

The Dexter boys’ basketball team opened its season by splitting a pair of games last week.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Parma Western 42-33 Friday night.

Both teams struggled in the opening quarter with the Dreads taking a 4-3 lead after one.

The score was tied at 14 in the final minute of the second when Oliver Hutchison scored on a breakaway dunk to put the Dreadnaughts up 16-14 at the break.

Dexter heated up in the third behind eight points from William Simpson to push the Dreads lead to 34-28 after three.

The Dreads defense held the Panthers scoreless to start the fourth and the lead grew to double digits with a pair of Hutchison baskets and the Dreads cruised to the win.

Simpson led Dexter with 12 points, while Hutchison added 11.

Burke Smith chipped in with six points, Wyatt Richards five, Jack DeMerell four, Ryan Hempton and Amarkus Royce two each.

The Dreads struggled offensively in the season opener, falling to Williamston 43-39 Tuesday night.

The teams were tied at four after one quarter and the Hornets led 14-13 at halftime.

Williamston outscored the Dreads 13-8 in the third to take a 27-21 lead after three.

Dexter tried to battle back in the fourth but came up short in the end.

DeMerell led the Dreadnaughts with 19 points. Smith added eight points, Hutchison five, and Brady Bishop three.

Photos by Mike Williamson

