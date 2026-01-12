January 11, 2026

Dexter Basketball Wins Fifth Straight

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

The Dexter basketball team continued its hot play of late by picking up a pair of wins the first week back from the holiday break and extending the Dreads wins streak to five games.

The Dreadnaughts used a strong defensive effort to take down Saline 55-47 Friday night.

Jack DeMerell scored 17 first half points to help the Dreadnaughts jump out to a 27-17 halftime lead.

Saline hit a half court shot at the buzzer to cut the Dexter lead to 41-34 after three.

The Hornets stayed close, but William Simpson scored the final 11 points of the game for the Dreadnaughts and sealed the win with a dunk that put any hopes of a Hornets comeback out of reach.

Simpson led the Dreadnaughts with 17 points and nine rebounds.

DeMerell finished with 17 points, seven boards and three assists, while Holden Niemi and Ryan Hempton scored five each. Oliver Hutchison and Wyatt Richards scored three each and Sam Cormier added one points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Earlier in the week the Dreadnaughts took down South Lyon East 50-42.

A DeMerell triple gave the Dreads a 20-10 lead after one quarter and Dexter continued its double-digit lead 28-18 at halftime.

The Dreads built a 15-point lead in the third and carried a 37-24 lead into the final period and held off SLE for the win.

DeMerell finished with a team-high 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Simpson added 12 points, five rebounds, and three blocks, Hempton nine points and Richards five points and seven boards.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the SEC Red.

