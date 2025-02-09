Dexter Basketball Wins Two of Three

The Dexter boys’ basketball team evened its record at 8-8 on the season after winning two of three games last week.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by falling to Ann Arbor Skyline 45-36.

Dexter took and early lead against the Eagles, but Skyline went on an 18-1 run to take a 22-8 lead.

The Dreadnaughts would get as close as five several times in the second half but could not overcome the early deficit in the loss.

Scott Smith led Dexter with 13 points.

Jack DeMerell added eight points, Ben Murphy six, Gabe Rychener four and William Simpson three.

Dexter then took down Saline 56-42 Friday.

Murphy finished with 13 points to lead the Dreads.

DeMerell and Simpson added eight each and Haden Harm five.

The Dreads had a quick turnaround with a trip to Toledo Saturday and came away with a 64-45 win over Woodward.

Smith and DeMerell led the way with 13 points each.

Murphy and Harm finished with ten each, Simpson nine, and Rychener three.