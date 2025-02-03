Dexter Basketball Wins Two of Three

The Dexter basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak by winning two of three games this week.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by taking down a tough Tecumseh team on the road 57-48.

Dexter jumped out to a 20-9 lead after one, but the Indians bounced back in the second to take a 30-25 lead at halftime.

The Dreads answered with a 19-10 run in the third to retake the lead 44-40 and held on in the fourth for the win.

Ben Murphy hit three triples and scored a team-high 15 points.

Scott Smith finished with 13 points and Gabe Rychener eight.

Jack DeMerell chipped in with seven points, Will Simpson six, Owen Winder four, Andrew Boydston and Hayden Harm two each.

The Dreadnaughts then took down Monroe 49-27.

Smith led the Dreads with 10 points, while Jack Richards added eight.

Simpson and DeMerell scored six each, Murphy and Oliver Hutchison five each, Harm three, Sam Cormier, Boydston, and Winder two each.

Dexter then fell to state-ranked Huron 75-36 Friday night.

DeMerell scored a team high 20, while Murphy had five.