Dexter Battles Skyline in Dual Meet

Photo: Dexter Swimmers cheer on the divers. Photo by Kate McAllister

The Dexter Dreadnaughts continued their dual-meet season Tuesday evening with a spirited contest against powerhouse Ann Arbor Skyline, ultimately falling 125–60 but posting several strong swims and season-best times across the lineup.

Skyline took the night’s first race, the 200-yard medley relay, but Dexter’s quartet of Junior Kayce McAllister, Freshmen Caroline Fealy and Brooke Ganas, and Sophomore Delia Smaby finished second in 2:07.82, highlighted by McAllister’s quick lead-off backstroke leg (28.42).

In the 200-yard freestyle, senior Bekah Murillo claimed third place with a solid 2:10.41, followed by junior Natalia Rivera in fourth (2:27.85).

Freshman Brooke Ganas raced to second in the 200 IM with 2:26.05 and later came back to win the grueling 500-yard freestyle in 5:35.64, earning a MISCA qualifying time.

Kayce McAllister. Photo by Kate McAllister

Caroline Fealy added valuable points with a fourth-place finish in the 200 IM (2:52.69) and swam on two Dexter relays.

In the sprint 50 free, Dexter was led by sophomores Elena Ragnes (8th, 30.91) and Delia Smaby (9th, 31.16). Senior Rafaela Souza also competed strongly, finishing in 36.96.

Dexter’s diving squad turned in a strong showing: sophomore Vivian Linebaugh placed third (158.10 points), followed closely by juniors Ellie Saah (4th, 156.65), Olivia Cummings (5th, 151.10), Lexi Gramling (6th, 149.30), and Holly Myers (9th, 121.80).

The 100-yard butterfly was one of the most exciting races of the night: junior Kayce McAllister touched second by just two-hundredths of a second in 1:02.57, meeting the Division 2 qualifying standard.

In the 100 free, Bekah Murillo powered to second in 59.84, breaking the minute barrier early in the season. Freshman Ava Grant-Wall scored a point with eighth place (1:12.13).

The meet concluded with the 400-yard freestyle relay, where the team of Murillo, Smaby, Ragnes, and McAllister placed second in 4:12.98, closing the night on a high note.

Despite Skyline’s overall win, Dexter’s depth was on display, with contributions from every class year and encouraging early-season times.

The Dreads are back in action at home on October 9th vs. Monroe.