June 13, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Matt Rosentreter

Dexter

Dexter Begins Looking at Accessibility Options for Monument Park

At Dexter City Council’s June 9 meeting, the council unanimously passed a motion directing city staff to begin looking into options for designing and installing an ADA compliant ramp at Monument Park’s gazebo.

While originally a discussion item, councilmember Wa-Louisa Hubbard moved to make it a consideration item.

“I just think there’s no reason not to get started on this sooner rather than later,” Hubbard said.

Three Dexter residents spoke during the first public comment to support moving forward with an actionable plan to begin the planning and installation of a ramp.

“I had an event on May 3, and we had a poet, a young woman who was handicapped, and she could not access the speaker stand at the gazebo,” local resident Susan Flipiak said.

The motion was passed with a comment from Mayor Shawn Keough that there will hopefully be an update on the item at the next city council meeting, which will be held June 23.

accessibility, Dexter City Council, Monument Park, Monument Park gazebo

Latest articles

Dexter Begins Looking at Accessibility Options for Monument Park

Matt Rosentreter

Sylvan and Lima Townships Form a 425 Agreement

Lonnie Huhman

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News