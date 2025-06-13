Dexter Begins Looking at Accessibility Options for Monument Park

At Dexter City Council’s June 9 meeting, the council unanimously passed a motion directing city staff to begin looking into options for designing and installing an ADA compliant ramp at Monument Park’s gazebo.

While originally a discussion item, councilmember Wa-Louisa Hubbard moved to make it a consideration item.

“I just think there’s no reason not to get started on this sooner rather than later,” Hubbard said.

Three Dexter residents spoke during the first public comment to support moving forward with an actionable plan to begin the planning and installation of a ramp.

“I had an event on May 3, and we had a poet, a young woman who was handicapped, and she could not access the speaker stand at the gazebo,” local resident Susan Flipiak said.

The motion was passed with a comment from Mayor Shawn Keough that there will hopefully be an update on the item at the next city council meeting, which will be held June 23.