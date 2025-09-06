Dexter Blows by Monroe in SEC Red Opener

It only took just over 30 seconds for the Dexter football team to find the endzone Friday night and it was the first of many trips past the goal line in a 48-7 rout of Monroe in the SEC Red opener.

John-Michael Jerome busted free for a 34-yard TD run just 32 seconds into the game to put the Hornets on top with the Sam Cormier extra-point kick.

Just three minutes later Jerome powered it in from four yards out for a 14-0 Dreads lead.

Dexter continued to pour it on with a pair of Cooper Arnedt TD passes to Holden Niemi and Cole Novara to make it 28-0 after one quarter.

Jerome found paydirt for the third time in the second quarter and the Arnedt to Cooper connection struck again to give the Dreads a 41-0 halftime lead.

The second half saw a running clock.

Monroe got on the board in the third qurter, but the Dreadnaughts finished off the scoring with an 18-yard TD pass from Ryan Hempton to Pearson Taylor for a 48-7 final.

If there was a negative on the night for the Dreadnaughts, they were called for ineligible receiver down field four times with two costing Dexter touchdowns.

Arnedt finish 13 of 15 passing for 200 yards and three TD’s in under two quarters of work for the Dreads. Hempton finished 4-4 passing for 40 yards and a TD.

Jerome carried the ball five times for 34 yards and three touchdowns.

Jack Votaw led the team in rushing with 45 yards on 11 carries, and Brady Arbaugh added 27 yards on four carries.

Novara caught seven passes for 110 yards and two TD’s, while Niemi finished with three catches for 47 yards and a score.

Paul Cipolla caught two passes for ten yards, Jerome one for 21, Taylor one for 18 yards, Douglas McComas one for 16, Will Simpson one for 13, and Oliver Hutchison one for nine.

The Dreadnaughts will host Ann Arbor Huron in Dexter’s home opener Friday night.