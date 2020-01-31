Advertisement





From Dexter Community Schools

The Dexter Community Schools Board of Education is looking to fill a vacancy created by the 1/31/2020 resignation of Michael Wendorf.

According to State law, the school board must fill the vacancy within the next thirty days. The term for this seat runs through December, 2020.

In order to be eligible to be a School Board member, applicants should be a citizen of the United States and a qualified and registered voter in the Dexter Community Schools District.

Advertisement

To indicate your interest in being considered for this vacancy, citizens should submit the following application materials to the District Offices at Bates School, 2704 Baker Road, Dexter MI 48130 no later than February 19th at 4:00pm: notarized affidavit affirming application eligibility (posted at dexterschools.org/board); resume including home address, telephone number and email address; letter of intent no more than one page long which details the candidate’s experiences and qualifications they would bring to board service; no more than two letters of reference (if desired – optional).

Qualified candidates will interview with the Board of Education on the evenings of Tuesday, February 25th and Wednesday, February 26th (if needed, depending on number of applicants).

The Board will select an appointee immediately following the interviews. Anyone interested in applying should contact Hope Vestergaard at vestergaardh@dexterschools.org or 734-424-4102.