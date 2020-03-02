Advertisement





CITY OF DEXTER

BOARD OF REVIEW

2020 MARCH MEETINGS

As required by the General Property Tax Act and the City Charter, public notice is hereby given by the City of Dexter, that the 2020 March Board of Review will meet on the following days at the Dexter City Hall located at 8123 Main Street, Second Floor; Dexter, Michigan, 48130 for the purpose of reviewing the 2020 assessment roll and hearing requests, protests or application for corrections of assessed or tentative taxable values:

ORGANIZATIONAL & ROLL REVIEW MEETING

Tuesday, March 3,2020 at 4:00 p.m.

PUBLIC APPEAL HEARINGS:

Monday, March 9, 2020, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to Noon and 1:00. To 4:00 p.m.

The City of Dexter Board of Review will hear appeals by appointment. Taxpayers should call (734) 426-8303 during normal business hours to schedule an appointment.

Letter appeals are also accepted in lieu of personal appearance and will be accepted from the first Tuesday in March until the Board of Review adjourns from the public meeting for which it meets to hear such protests.

Taxpayers are welcome to contact the Assessing Office prior to the Board of Review dates to discuss their 2020 assessed or taxable values. The Assessor’s direct line is 734-580-2231.

The tentative ratios and estimated multipliers for the 2020 Assessments in the City are as follows:

The above ratios and multipliers are subject to further change by the Assessor’s Office, the Board of Review, the County Equalization Department and/or the Michigan State Tax Commission.

The City will provide necessary reasonable services to individuals with disabilities at the Board of Review meetings upon seven days notice. Please contact the City Office at 734-426-8303.

Marie Sherry, MAAO, Assessor