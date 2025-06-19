Dexter Bus Drivers and Monitors have a New Contract

Dexter Community Schools (DCS) and its bus drivers and monitors have a new labor agreement that comes with wage increases.

At their June 9 meeting, the DCS Board of Education ratified a successor agreement with the West Washtenaw Bus Drivers and Monitors Association (WWBDAMA) for the 2025-2028 collective bargaining agreement. This was a successor agreement for the contract that was expiring on June 30.

The WWBDAMA also ratified it. This labor group for Dexter is made up of 20 people.

Overall, the new agreement includes increases for all hourly wages, new healthcare options, clarifying language and financial reopeners in 2026-2027 and 2027-2028.

Photo Dexter Buses by Lonnie Huhman

Wages image courtesy of DCS