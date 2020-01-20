Advertisement





| 90 sec read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Dexter’s first Ice Fest was a fun one with some amazing sculptures on display.

Held on Jan. 18 in downtown Dexter at Monument Park, the ice fest saw many people braving the snow and wet weather to have a good time. The park had over 30 ice sculptures made by Ice Dreams Sculptures on display while attendees drank hot cocoa, made s’mores and snowmen with music playing in the background.

“This is so much fun,” said Louann Morrill, who was at the event with her family and friends.

Her husband, Joe, agreed.

“We love the snow and this just the perfect thing to do on a Saturday,” he said.

They both said the sculptures were “amazing,” and they hoped to sponsor one of their own next year.

The event was organized by the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce and led by the team at Aubree’s Pizzeria & Grill.

“For our first year, I think it went extremely well,” said Lisa Teahen, Aubree’s district manager. “The weather definitely sent us some challenging moments, but the town still supported us, and I’m so extremely grateful for that.”

Teahen said she definitely learned a lot from her first experience throwing this event, so next year she said it will make things even better.

“I am extremely excited about next year because I got a lot of positive feedback, the town was excited to have some winter fun,” she said.

She said they heard all of the downtown restaurants were packed, and people were excited about the event which makes her very happy.

“It always makes me so proud to be part of this town,” Teahen said. “They always support and give us so much hope to do more things in this cool town.”

She said it’s her hope to keep the event going a little later next year. She said the sculptures looked so cool at night with the lights.

There were so many great sculptures, 33 altogether, Teahen said and there were three live demos. It was hard for her to pick her favorite one, but she said she would have to say Chelsea State Bank had a great one.

“It was a piggy bank and it had money frozen inside of it, it was a huge hit,” she said.