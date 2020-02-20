Advertisement





| 1 min read | from Hudson Mills Metropark |

Photo| Flickr: QUOI Media Group, some rights reserved

The Dexter Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Hudson Mills Metropark for public engagement events. Their first event together is a Dexter Chamber sponsored lunch out at the Metropark.

Take a journey to the Sugar Bush and experience how maple syrup has been made over the years. Tap a tree, and then see the sap being boiled into syrup. There is no better way to finish out the cold days of winter and get ready for spring. After the program, stay and enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast for an additional charge.

Details below.

A Metroparks vehicle pass is required to enter any Metropark.