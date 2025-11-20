Dexter–Chelsea Road Resurfacing Delayed Until 2026

Photo: Eastbound Dexter-Chelsea Road. Google Street View

The Washtenaw County Road Commission has put the brakes on a planned road project in Lima Township, citing colder weather that arrived too quickly for the work to be done properly.

The project, originally scheduled for late fall, was set to “mill and resurface” Dexter–Chelsea Road between Freer Road and Dancer Road. Mill and resurface is a common road-repair process in which crews grind off the worn, cracked top layer of pavement (the “mill”), then lay down a fresh, smooth layer of asphalt (the “resurface”). It’s one of the most effective ways to restore a road without fully rebuilding it.

But asphalt work needs certain temperatures to cure correctly, and once daytime highs drop too low, the material can fail long before its expected lifespan. Because of these seasonal restrictions, WCRC has postponed the project.

The resurfacing is now planned for the 2026 construction season, when warmer weather returns and conditions are right for the new pavement to last.