| 3 min read | from Dexter Unity Methodist Church |

It has been a busy, busy day as people find a way to react to COVID-19. Here in Washtenaw County, many businesses, institutions, and groups have been scrambling to figure out what to do next and what to do with Governer Whitmer’s recommendations released yesterday in her declaration of a State of Emergency.

Pastor Tim Broyles of Dexter United Methodist Church has been fielding phone calls, emails, and visits all day from concerned members as to what the church may be planning.

“The real challenge is to maintain a calm presence that God is in control and that we don’t yield to fear and panic,” said Pastor Broyles in an email. “And yet, we must be responsible and precautionary to do everything we can to keep our congregation, their families, and our community as safe and healthy as we possibly can.”

Below is an email sent to the congregation outlining the position and steps the church is taking to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Good afternoon Church,

With the concern regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we wanted to update you on our current plans at Dexter UMC.

First of all, we do not live in fear. I claim this verse today that was shared in a Bible study yesterday, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” 2 Timothy 1:7

At the same time, we take the concerns seriously and are being prudent about prevention and containment. Please know that your health and those of our church family and extended community is of primary concern. As you know from the various communications from CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and the World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public and your preferred news outlets, the virus is here and for the moment for Michigan, it is about containment. We are factoring in all the latest recommendations, including this statement from the Office of the Governor as of March 11, 2020: https://www.michigan.gov/documents/coronavirus/MDHHS_Interim_Recommendations_for_COVID-19_final_683589_7.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Here are a few things that we are doing:

1. Church Services and activities are ON this Sunday and we welcome you. Yet, Pastor Matt wants you to know it is OKAY to stay home! He says, “There is no shame in staying home!” We encourage and understand if people need to stay home if they have been ill, or are ill, or if they are at risk or have any concerns. When it comes to the health concern, first exercise precautions to personally be safe and healthy. This is especially true of those at higher-risks based on respiratory issues, older ages, and other illnesses. Then, do what you need to keep those in your circle healthy… and thirdly, do what is best for the greater community to keep them healthy. If you do stay home, Pastor Matt encourages you to take that hour that you would have been at church and read the book of Mark from which he is preaching on Sunday, as well as chapter #23 in the STORY. As usual, the entire 9:40 am Service is being streamed live on our Facebook page AND will be available to watch later, as well. Simply click this link and scroll to the live feed or to the post. https://www.facebook.com/Dexter-United-Methodist-Church-169370813074587/ If you watch live, feel free to post interactive comments and say hello to others that are viewing live. We have been streaming regularly for many months and it works well to watch when you can’t be at a Worship Service.

2. Social Distancing is currently a key to containment. We are discouraging handshaking and personal contact. We won’t be passing the Friendship pads nor Offering plates down the aisle. Don’t worry… we will have a creative way for you to present your Offering! Let’s utilize the space in the sanctuary and have several seats between us, as comfortable. We are asking that our social interactions in the atrium and other areas be at a minimum and go ahead and depart following the Service or class. Our café and coffee service will be suspended, at least this Sunday in order to help keep our contacts at a minimum. Sunday adult classes are on as normal.

3. Youth and Children & Family Ministries is following the general policies of the Dexter School system whose letter to parents of this morning is included here. https://storage.googleapis.com/pt04-2/messages/attachments/e2e3b978ebba167370ab15a878744186fa8e4c7a/Letter_to_parents_11_a.m._3-12-2020_-_COVID-19_Update.pdf

As such:

The Nerf Club on Friday, March 13 is canceled. Other scheduled Youth activities for Sunday are as normal.

Other scheduled Youth activities for Sunday are as normal. Normal Children & Family Ministry programming is ON this Sunday as they are smaller groups.

4. We are rescheduling the Faith Fowler brunch that was scheduled for this Saturday, March 14. More information later.

5. We are canceling the March 19 St. Patrick’s Day dinner to lower our social exposures.

6. Our cleaning team is keeping on top of cleaning and disinfecting, as they always do, and we have been doing extra disinfecting of common surface areas as much as practical.

7. We have increased and have numerous hand sanitizers around the building and every adult and children’s classroom and encourage their usage.

8. We will have the Glitter-bug hand-washing station available again this Sunday between services.

9. I have encouraged all the small group leaders to make decisions with their group and meet or suspend as best works for each group.

We will keep you informed as any of these plans change.

Again, remember that God’s perfect love casts out fear. This current concern gives us the opportunity to pray for each other, love each other, and be agents of hope in a fearful world who desperately needs the hope that we have in Christ.

Tim Broyles, Pastor of Home Groups and Adult Discipleship | Dexter United Methodist Church