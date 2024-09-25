Dexter City Council Advances Historical Marker Program

Councilmember Zach Michels Leads Initiative to Recognize and Preserve City’s Historical Sites

At the Dexter City Council meeting on September 23, 2024, Councilmember Zach Michels took the lead in advocating for the city’s historical resources to be more formally recognized through the Michigan Historical Marker program. Michels emphasized Dexter’s commitment to preserving and educating the public about its historical assets.

“These historical resources…deserve recognition, including but not limited to Michigan Central Railroad bridges, Dexter Cider Mill, Gordon Hall, the post office, library, village office building, the Bell Road bridge, and more,” Michels said during the meeting​. He highlighted the importance of fostering a sense of identity and encouraging both residents and visitors to explore these landmarks.

The resolution, introduced by Michels, directs city staff and the Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee to investigate the feasibility of obtaining historical markers for various city-owned sites and encourage private owners of historic properties to apply for markers as well. Michels noted that this initiative is not intended to force participation but rather to offer assistance to those who wish to commemorate significant structures or locations. Michels said this would be the city’s way of approaching a historic location, saying, “We think that’s pretty cool. We think you should go and apply to get a historical marker.” Michels referenced the Dexter Cider Mill as an example of a private site worthy of a marker.

The council debated the timeline for receiving initial findings from the Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee, with some members, such as Councilmember Sanam Aldag, expressing concerns about whether a November deadline would give the committee sufficient time. Michels acknowledged the concern but pushed for a timely approach, stating, “We want the folks who specialize in this to look at it and provide us some more information in November…It keeps the fire going; it doesn’t become something that happens in our 203rd year.”

After further discussion, the council agreed to move forward with the resolution, amending the language to request “initial guidance” by November.