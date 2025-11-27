November 26, 2025

Dexter City Council Approves Mill Park Playground Grant

Matt Rosentreter

Dexter

Mill Park was approved for a $400,000 grant from the Michigan Department of National Resources (MDNR), matched with an additional $200,000 from the city’s general fund, at Dexter City Council’s Nov. 24 meeting. The grant was allocated to the city in October and will be used to update the currently existing playground.

“The City of Dexter, as outlined in its 5-Year Parks and Recreation Master Plan, has prioritized the development of an inclusive new playground at Mill Creek Park North to enhance opportunities for children of all physical abilities,” the Nov. 24 packet reads.

Council has reached out to architectural firm SmithGroup for a preliminary contract for construction, which will include:

  • Existing playground demolition
  • Playground equipment
  • Playground surfacing and edge condition
  • Playground drainage system
  • Lawn restoration
  • Site Furnishings 

According to the SmithGroup’s contract, construction is currently slated to begin in spring of 2026. The grant and SmithGroup agreement were passed unanimously in the meeting’s consent agenda.

