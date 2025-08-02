Dexter City Council Approves Site Plan for Industrial Park

Dexter City Council approved the preliminary site plan proposed by Superior Storage Group LLC for a series of multi-unit industrial buildings at the currently unused plot of land located at 2558 Bishop Circle, West Dexter at the July 28 meeting.

“Each of those buildings is proposed to have five individual, 2000 square foot units,” Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol said. “The proposed potential uses of those units include light industrial manufacturing, research and testing, testing labs and storage of on site manufactured materials, or materials that are manufactured on site, and then office and administrative space to support those uses.”

According to Mayor Shawn Keough, the applicant Ryan Joss has been cooperative with the city’s requirements for new structures, including altering the plan to follow the regulations for local plant life and the visual cohesion of Dexter’s structures.

“The site plan review criteria in Section 21.09 requires that the landscape be preserved in its natural state, as practical, and landscaping be preserved and/or provided to ensure that proposed uses will be adequately buffered from one another and from surrounding public and private property,” reads the staff recommendation submitted for the meeting.

The motion to approve the initial site plan was passed unanimously by Council, with support of the concept voiced by multiple members.

“This type of concept has been done in Ann Arbor and was extremely successful,” councilmember Joe Semifero said to Joss. “And I can see it 100%, just knowing from the times I’ve looked for commercial type spaces, finding smaller chunks that you can put together, instead of 14,000 square feet at a time, I would guess that you’re going to have quite a few people contacting you.”