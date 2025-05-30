Dexter City Council Discusses Future of 8050 Main Street

At its May 27 meeting, Dexter City Council proposed to speak with the Dexter Development Authority (DDA) to continue planning for the 8050 Main Street building. Located across from Monument Park, 8050 has transitioned through a variety of owners and businesses in its history, and Council’s current plan is to turn the building into public restrooms for the Dexter community. Currently, the only public restrooms provided in Dexter are portable toilets in Monument Park.

“Staff has met on-site with OHM Advisors to do an initial walkthrough of the building, looking at both the interior and exterior,” according to the May 27 meeting packet. “In the interior, staff expressed the desire to have a minimum of two bathrooms, with the possibility of an open space toward the front of the building for a welcome center. For the exterior, the City expressed the desire to maintain its historic façade.”

Council has reached out to OHM Advisors for possible schematic designs.

“I really think we need a good schematic design phase to get everybody agreeing with how much space is there and what you can really do with that,” Chris Ozog, Senior Project Manager with OHM said.

Suggested renovations include making the building ADA compliant, bringing electric systems up to code, installing heating and cooling and possible installation of a sewer manhole on the property.

Mayor Shawn Keough stated his intention to speak with the DDA at the June 19 city meeting to continue pursuing this project.