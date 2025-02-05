Dexter City Council Discusses Sale of MAVD Property

City Officials Weigh Public Input and Legal Steps in Potential Land Sale

Image: The city-owned property in question is on the corner of Meadow View Drive and Dexter-Ann Arbor Road. Image: Google Maps

The Dexter City Council recently discussed the potential sale of city-owned land at the intersection of Meadow View Drive and Dexter-Ann Arbor Road, commonly referred to as the “MAVD property.” The discussion, held during the January 27, 2025, council meeting, focused on the property’s history, the process required to sell it, and the rationale behind the sale.

Background on the MAVD Property

The 2.38-acre site was initially intended for a two-building medical office development called Boulder Park 2. The final site plan was approved in 2005 but was never developed. The City of Dexter purchased the property on August 28, 2019, for $544,283 from MAV Development to preserve it as an optional site for new public safety facilities. Council members discussed the advantages of selling the property, particularly in light of the city’s decision to reconstruct the fire station at its current location rather than use the MAVD site.

Process for Selling City-Owned Property

According to Section 13.05 of the Dexter City Charter, selling public property requires a two-thirds majority vote of the City Council and approval from a majority of city electors voting on the proposed sale. The council must decide on ballot language and notify the county of the election date. The earliest possible election for the sale to appear on the ballot is May 6, 2025, with additional options on August 5 and November 4.

Engaging Public Input on the Sale

Councilmember Wa Hubbard expressed strong support for the sale, emphasizing the importance of public engagement: “We need to sell this property…I personally think it would be in good faith to at least have one meeting where we reach out to the public and talk about the different ideas, especially given the confusion over different things related to the property and the sale of other properties. And I know all of us think that the more informed the community is, the better.”

Mayor Shawn Keough supported the idea of a public meeting and a council workshop before any decision is finalized. Councilmember Sanam Aldag agreed that a structured public discussion would benefit both the council and voters, adding, “Going into this has to go to the vote of the people and putting something on the ballot that we have had discussions with the public about it and have their input into what they could potentially want to what we all want to see would be very helpful.”

Mayor Keough pointed out that the zoning should guide any potential development: “So, you know, in terms of what the public would want to see, it is zoned for certain uses, just like any other available parcel.”

More Discussion to Come

With the requirement for voter approval, the council must now decide on the next steps, including a potential appraisal, drafting ballot language, and scheduling public engagement sessions. The discussion will continue in upcoming meetings as the council considers how best to proceed with the property’s future.