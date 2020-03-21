Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Doug Marrin |

With public school property closed due to COVID-19, the Dexter City Council held their meeting in the Public Works garage

The Dexter City Council met to discuss and decide whether or not to proceed with the May 5, 2020, election or to postpone it until August due to efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The only item on the May 5th ballot for Dexter city residents was a $9.9 million bond to fund a new fire station, city offices, and sheriff’s substation.

In an email to the City, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson stated encouraged municipalities to cancel their May elections but stopped short of an executive order mandating it.

Advertisement

“I want to emphasize that we examined the possibility of a blanket cancellation of the May election,” Secretary Benson stated. “We recognized that millions of dollars worth of local mileages, along with other important matters, are on the ballot and that cancelling a vote on those issues may have significant financial implications for the local communities or entities.”

The State leaves local governments to make its own decision whether or not to postpone the spring election until August. However, the State has mandated that there will be no polling places allowed for people to congregate. All May elections must be held by absentee voting via mail.

The pros and cons of what the State is asking is what the Dexter City Council discussed in their meeting.

Councilmember Zach Michels made the point, “As for the actual mechanisms of voting we’re still 48 days out. That’s still a long way. I appreciate the due diligence, but it’s difficult to predict and we have no guarantee it’s going to be better in August or November.”

Michels also believed holding the May election as a way to prepare for the bigger elections later in the year should voting also be required to be done through absentee at that time.

“Because it’s likely elections in August and November may have to be by mail or with heavy absentee voter, this is a very good trial run for us with a much lighter load to practice on,” he told the council. “I also really like the idea that we’d be able to send this out to everyone and get a really high voter turnout on a question that normally gets very small response.”

Michels also expressed the concern that a delay could very likely increase the cost of the project as bond rates and construction costs could rise “from having to push the project back an entire year.”

City Manager Nicholls pointed out the need to conduct public education meetings before the election. With recent restrictions from the governor, that wouldn’t be possible by May 5. Michels countered with the idea that there are other ways to hold meetings and inform than in person pointing to various Livestream and online options.

“I believe the public has been pretty well educated already,” he added.

Councilmember Paul Cousins also made that point that “If you think about it, absentee voting by mail would have close to 100% turnout on a matter that is really important. It would be a good response to what the majority of people feel about it.”

Councilmember Scott Bell brought the discussion back to the focal point of the Secretary of State’s communication – the potential impact of the COVID-19 virus.

“I think the first priority of a government is to support the citizens that elected it,” he told the council. “In the 48 days between now and May fifth as this thing develops, there will be a lot of people out of work with a lot of personal and financial pressure. There may be a lot of people sick. or with loved ones that are sick. They may have more debt as a result. I don’t think a government should be throwing out a millage for them to consider under those circumstances which could make people frustrated more than they already are.”

He continued, “This is unprecedented and just the act of saying ‘We want to borrow $10 million and increase your personal property taxes when you are out of work and employment is in the double digits,’ I just can’t get behind that.”

In the end, the majority of the city council couldn’t either. The motion to postpone the Firehall/City Offices/Sheriff Substation bond proposal from the May 5, 2020, election to August 2020, passed 6 to 1.