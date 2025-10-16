Dexter City Council Summary, September 22, 2025

Highlights from the Dexter City Council meeting on September 22, 2025.

Public Comments Focused on Gazebo Ramp and Annexation

Several residents spoke during public comment about the proposed ADA-accessible ramp for the Monument Park gazebo. Opinions were divided — some residents felt the ramp would improve accessibility, while others said it would harm the park’s historic charm and disrupt events. Others raised concerns about the proposed annexation of Baker Road Land Holdings property, citing traffic and environmental impacts, and called for a traffic study before any annexation vote.

Water and Sewer Ordinance Updates Approved

The Council held two public hearings and unanimously approved amendments to the City’s water and sewer ordinances.

The water service and cross-connection update clarified standards for connections to ensure system safety.

The sewer service amendment refined language for consistency with state and federal regulations.

Both hearings closed without public comment. Council approved both item.

Community Development Report

Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol updated Council on Downtown Development Authority (DDA) matters:

The DDA met in closed session to discuss property acquisition to resolve downtown dumpster placement issues on Alpine Street.

The 3045 Broad Street redevelopment committee had conducted two developer interviews and planned more follow-up meetings in late October.

Staff were close to hiring a new associate planner, having narrowed down to two strong candidates.

City Manager Report

City Manager Justin Breyer reported on several operational topics:

The City is reviewing traffic control orders (TCOs) using GIS mapping to identify outdated or missing signage.

using GIS mapping to identify outdated or missing signage. A discussion continued about the gazebo ramp alternatives , with Council agreeing to explore both the current design (out for bid) and a new design proposed by resident Chet Hill, to minimize park disruption.

Bids were due October 3, with no requirement for immediate action on them. Council members expressed interest in seeing both design options before making a final decision.

Mayor’s Report

Mayor Shawn Keough noted steady progress on construction of the new fire station, including architectural compliance features like required false windows.

He also discussed the DDA’s exploration of purchasing property for downtown dumpster consolidation and clarified that the City would no longer plow the Cottage Inn parking lot as part of the DDA maintenance agreement.

Council Approves Routine Items

Under the Consent Agenda, Council approved:

Bills and payroll totaling $1,050,508.02

The road closure permit for the Holiday Hustle 5K and Half-Marathon, scheduled for December 6, 2025

Annexation Discussion: Baker Road Land Holdings

Council took no action on the proposed annexation of 45 acres from Scio Township into the City.

Members agreed that more information was needed, particularly regarding well capacity and construction access routes. Mayor Keough and Council directed staff to arrange a meeting with EGLE, city staff, and the developer to address concerns about water supply and environmental requirements.

Council members expressed mixed opinions. Several supported annexation as a way for the City to have oversight, while others sought assurances about future development control and infrastructure impacts.

City-Owned Lot on Dexter-Ann Arbor Road

Council discussed two competing offers for the vacant city lot at Dexter-Ann Arbor Road and Meadow View Drive. No decision was made.

Council members agreed to form a subcommittee to meet with developer ShoreNorth, one of the proposers, for more discussion before returning with a recommendation.

Council comments weighed price versus project fit, and whether a medical or mixed-use development would provide greater long-term tax benefit.

Downtown Social District Expanded

Council unanimously approved expanding Dexter’s Downtown Social District, allowing more areas where patrons can carry alcoholic beverages in designated cups within the district. The change aims to enhance downtown vibrancy and support local businesses.

City Joins PFAS Class Action

Council approved participation in national litigation over AFFF firefighting foam contamination, authorizing a legal services agreement with Stag Liuzza, LLC. The vote passed 5–1, with Mayor Keough opposed. The City’s involvement allows potential recovery of costs associated with PFAS contamination liability.

Public Comments After Council Business

During closing public comment, consultant Nick Zagar spoke on behalf of Dr. Brandon Shoukri, advocating for Dr. Shoukri’s proposal for the city-owned Dexter-Ann Arbor Road/Meadow View Drive property. Zagar emphasized Shoukri’s long-term commitment to Dexter and readiness to move quickly on development.

Dr. Shoukri, owner of Dexter Orthodontics, also addressed Council, thanking members for their consideration and expressing enthusiasm to move the project forward if selected.

Next Steps

Meeting with EGLE and Baker Land Holdings on annexation.

Review of gazebo ramp design alternatives in October.

Subcommittee meeting with ShoreNorth regarding the city-owned lot sale.

Continued coordination on DDA redevelopment projects and fire station progress.

The council packet and video can be found on the City of Dexter website.