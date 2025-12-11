Dexter City Council Tackles Park Projects, Road Work, and Future Planning

The Dexter City Council covered a wide range of long-term planning items at its November 24 meeting, from playground improvements and tree-planting conflicts to upcoming road projects and questions about preserving Monument Park.

Noise Study, New Planner Highlight Aniol’s Report

Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol introduced Dexter’s new associate planner, David Jarvi, then updated Council on the ongoing acoustic monitoring study at DexTech and the neighboring residential area. Staff is reviewing the consultant’s report and expects to bring a full presentation to Council in early December. Council members asked whether the study captured noise during the timeframes when residents previously reported issues. Consultants monitored 24 hours a day for seven days, meaning those periods were included.

Breyer’s Report: Trees, Trails, Composting, and Coordination

City Manager Justin Breyer walked Council through several active projects and points of concern:

1. Food Waste Composting Pilot

Council discussed the proposed WRRMA composting program, including what responsibilities the City would take on and the overall goals of the pilot.

2. Mill Creek Park: Tree Relocation Debate

The Parks & Recreation Commission had asked Council to consider moving recently planted trees out of the Trout Unlimited restoration area along Mill Creek.

Council weighed the pros and cons — the cost and risk of moving the trees, the potential impact on future grant funding, and whether a compromise with the restoration plan was possible.

3. Monument Park Accessibility

Council Member Pavlo Popov raised the Commission’s request for a future discussion on installing a ramp for the gazebo in Monument Park. The matter will be brought back at a later meeting.

4. Dexter–Chelsea Connector Trail

Breyer shared updated engineering designs for the long-discussed trail linking the two communities. Council reviewed the status of permits and OHM’s role in design and oversight.

5. Union Negotiations Begin

Breyer, Mayor Shawn Keough, and Council Member Sanam Aldag held their first meeting with union representatives and expect ongoing sessions into early 2026. Updates will be provided once the process advances.

Sheriff’s Office Reports Quiet Month, Ongoing Traffic and Theft Concerns

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office also provided an update on recent activity in Dexter. Lt. John Cratsenburg said that, aside from a recent bank-related incident, things have been relatively quiet. In that case, a group from out of state attempted to hotwire an ATM, fled from police, and one person died in a subsequent crash. A second attempt later resulted in arrests. Authorities believe the suspects had researched their target beforehand.

Cratsenburg added that a lighter workload has allowed deputies to spend more time on proactive traffic enforcement, something Council Member Ray Tell said he has noticed after encountering a speeding driver on Main Street. The department is also working with Urban STK to better estimate traffic volume and speed throughout the city.

In response to a question from Council Member Joe Semifero, Cratsenburg reported nine to ten thefts from unlocked vehicles around November 14, noting that deputies are urging residents to lock their cars and secure valuables while investigators look into whether the incidents may be linked to similar thefts elsewhere in the county.

Mayor’s Update: Fire Station Progress and DDA Agreement Finalized

Mayor Shawn Keough reported enthusiasm about construction progress at the new fire station. Bays are complete, floors poured, and windows installed, though bay doors remain delayed. He also noted that the DAFD is preparing next year’s budget using a formula that blends equal shares for basic readiness with usage-based cost-sharing.

Roadwork on Main

During discussion of a draft agreement with the Washtenaw County Road Commission, Council member Joe Semifero asked for clarity on the financing of ADA improvements, traffic signal work, and a proposed water main extension. Breyer explained that:

The City is fully responsible for ADA hardscape work.

The Road Commission has $400,000

budgeted for signal upgrades. The City must fund the new water main, estimated at $100,000, which staff recommends installing now to avoid tearing up the area again later.

Council asked staff to strengthen language protecting the City’s right to complete the water main work and ensure coordination with OHM during construction.

Employee Handbook: Parental Leave Policy Debated

Council reviewed proposed updates to the Employee Handbook. Discussion centered on increasing parental leave from four to eight weeks and allowing the time to be used non-consecutively. Members also clarified how handbook changes interact with union contracts and how often the document should receive updates.

Monument Park Preservation Raises Long-Term Questions

Council continued its conversation about how to legally preserve Monument Park.

Semifero argued strongly for a charter amendment, calling it the most durable solution. Other options exist, but he noted they may be harder to implement and less secure.

Breyer plans to consult the City Attorney and has requested OHM surveys of both Monument and Peace Parks.

Other Actions

Council approved, unanimously: