Dexter City Council to Address Door-to-Door Solicitor Concerns

The Dexter City Council has scheduled a public hearing for January 13, 2025, to consider an amendment to General Code Chapter 34 regarding peddlers, solicitors, and transient merchants. The proposed changes aim to address resident concerns and streamline regulations for door-to-door solicitors operating within the city, primarily allowing residents to opt out of solicitor visits.

According to City Manager Justin Breyer, the amendment responds to numerous complaints and inquiries received by city staff over the past two years. “Multiple residents have called and e-mailed specifically asked about the ability to opt out,” explained Breyer. “With many other municipalities having enacted ‘solicitation opt-out’ ordinances, staff prepared a draft ordinance and ‘Solicitation Opt-out Registry’ form that residents would fill out to be placed on the list.”

The proposed ordinance includes several key provisions:

Solicitation Opt-Out Registry: Residents would be able to register their preference not to be visited by solicitors permitted by the city. A corresponding form would be available both online and in person.

Penalties for Violations: Penalties would be established for solicitors operating without a license or violating the opt-out preferences of residents and crack down on solicitors who utilize aggressive sales strategies.

Protection of Federally and State-Protected Activities: Religious or community groups' political campaigning and canvassing would remain unaffected.

Ease of Access: Residents could easily remove themselves from the registry if they change their preferences.

The ordinance seeks to limit complaints from residents who do not wish to interact with solicitors and provide a mechanism to address aggressive or non-compliant solicitation practices.

Residents are encouraged to attend the January 13 public hearing to share their views. Those who wish to review the draft ordinance can find it in the November 25, 2024, City Council meeting packet linked on the city website.