by Doug Marrin

Dexter City Council uses the public works garage as a temporary meeting hall.

The restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has everybody scrambling to find a temporary normal. Because the Dexter Senior Center is school property and Michigan schools have been shut down for meetings, Dexter City Council met in its public works garage for an emergency meeting on Wednesday, March 18.

The purpose of the meeting was to vote on postponing the public hearings on land sales to Avalon and DTE scheduled for City Council’s Monday, March 23 meeting.

“The reason for this meeting is to take off the public hearing for the land sales to Avalon and DTE,” explained Mayor Keough. “An agenda item cannot be removed unless the removal itself is first an agenda item to be approved.”

During a brief discussion Mayor Keough emphasized that with all that is going on with the pandemic, the idea of calling a public meeting isn’t in the best interests of the community.

“It makes sense to postpone it until sometime after the Planning Commission gives their approval,” he added.

The City Council voted unanimously to postpone the public hearing on the land sales to DTE and Avalon to an unspecified date.

Now that the public hearings have been officially removed from Monday’s City Council agenda, it can be announced to the public so that anyone wishing to speak on the subject will not feel compelled to attend.