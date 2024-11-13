Dexter City Council Weighs Approval for New Ziggi’s Coffee Drive-Thru

Ziggi’s Coffee’s proposed Dexter location sparks discussions on development, with final site plan decision expected later this month

Dexter’s City Council is currently reviewing a proposal for a Ziggi’s Coffee drive-thru on Dexter-Ann Arbor Road, in front of Dexter Crossing Plaza, with decisions on final approval pending.

Ziggi’s Coffee, a Colorado-based coffee chain known for its drive-thru coffee model, started as a single shop in Longmont, Colorado in 2004 and has since expanded across the U.S. The company’s menu features a variety of specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and energy drinks, and it focuses on quality ingredients and a convenient, customer-friendly experience.

The Dexter City Council considered two motions regarding Ziggi’s Coffee at its November 11, 2024, meeting.

Motion #1 (Special Land Use Approval)

The council considered approving the special land use permit for Ziggi’s Coffee at 7061 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road, based on recommendations from the Planning Commission and input from various departments. Approval was subject to the applicant revising the combined site plan to address concerns raised by staff, city consultants, the fire department, and the council.

Council members discussed the drive-thru’s alignment with the master plan’s goals and the zoning requirements. Some members expressed concerns about maximizing site use and encouraging mixed-use developments in the area. Others noted potential adjustments to the layout but ultimately leaned toward approving the special land use, contingent upon revisions.

Motion #1 passed with a 4-1 vote, with Councilmembers Semifero and Michels absent.

Motion #2 (Combined Preliminary and Final Site Plan Approval)

The council then reviewed a motion to approve the combined preliminary and final site plan for the drive-thru. This included numerous deviations and waivers, such as permitting reduced transparency, landscaping, and modified dumpster access. The applicant was required to make various revisions and verify site specifications, including drainage and utility details, to meet the approval conditions.

Council discussed issues with loading/unloading areas, parking, and access to the drive-thru. Councilmember Hubbard moved to postpone the decision until the next council meeting on November 25, 2024. When the full council could weigh in on the decision. This postponement motion was unanimously approved.