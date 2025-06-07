June 07, 2025

STN Staff

Dexter

Dexter Community Fund Announces Summer Plans

On May 28th, the Dexter Community Fund (DCF) hosted its first nonprofit networking event at Jolly Pumpkin Tap Room. The event brought together local nonprofit leaders, volunteers, community stakeholders, DCF donors, and members of the Dexter Community Fund advisory committee for an evening of inspiration, storytelling, and connection.

The fund, which is now eleven years old, has a balance of $1 million. Each year, $24,000 is donated to local organizations through a grant process. The DCF is stewarded by an advisory committee of local volunteers and managed by the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation. The event was sponsored by Pearl Planning.

DCF’s next event will be the Dexter Summer Concert, held on July 11 at 6:30pm in Monument Park and sponsored by the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce. This year’s featured act is Billie Mack and the Juke Joint Johnnies.

Grant Applications Now Open

The 2025 Dexter Community Fund grant cycle is now open through the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation (AAACF). This year, $24,000 in grants will be awarded to initiatives that create a meaningful impact in the Greater Dexter area. The grant process is managed by the AAACF and the Dexter Community Fund Advisory Committee, with decisions on applications to be made in August. Go to https://www.aaacf.org/donors/areas-of-impact/dexter and click on Grant Applications at the top of the page.  It closes July 8. 

