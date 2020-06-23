Advertisement
from the Dexter Community Fund
|In October 2019, the Dexter Community Fund launched our first ever Challenge Match campaign. A small group of donors came together to make initial donations and pledges to match up to $100,000 in contributions donated to the Dexter Community Fund through December 31, 2019. And our community responded to the challenge!
Because of your support, $92,000 was raised in just 3 short months! Combined with the initial matching contributions, together we raised a grand total of nearly $192,000 that will be used to provide important funding to nonprofit organizations in our community for generations to come.
Dexter Community Fund was able to engage and build relationships with both new and continuing donors like never before. Many residents heard about our mission for the very first time and decided to invest in enriching the quality of life for Dexter residents forever.
On behalf of our grantees, beneficiaries, and the Dexter community – now and in the future – Thank You!
2020 Grant Process
|Every fall, Dexter Community Fund distributes grants to local nonprofits through a competitive grant process. Given the global COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s grantmaking process will be different. DCF’s Advisory Committee has identified three top priority areas for 2020 – mental health, seniors, and youth – from among the six areas identified in the Community Needs Assessment conducted in 2018.
In consultation with the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, the Dexter Community Fund has decided to forego a competitive grant process this year and will make a direct grant to local nonprofit(s) that addresses one or more of the top priority areas for 2020.
Dexter Community Fund will make an announcement later this year with information on the nonprofit(s) and/or programs to receive the 2020 grant award.
