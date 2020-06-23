In October 2019, the Dexter Community Fund launched our first ever Challenge Match campaign. A small group of donors came together to make initial donations and pledges to match up to $100,000 in contributions donated to the Dexter Community Fund through December 31, 2019. And our community responded to the challenge!



Because of your support, $92,000 was raised in just 3 short months! Combined with the initial matching contributions, together we raised a grand total of nearly $192,000 that will be used to provide important funding to nonprofit organizations in our community for generations to come.



Dexter Community Fund was able to engage and build relationships with both new and continuing donors like never before. Many residents heard about our mission for the very first time and decided to invest in enriching the quality of life for Dexter residents forever.



On behalf of our grantees, beneficiaries, and the Dexter community – now and in the future – Thank You!