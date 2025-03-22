Dexter Community Fund Reaches $1 Million Milestone

The Dexter Community Fund (DCF) has reached a significant milestone, surpassing $1 million in its permanent endowment. Established in 2014 by Dexter residents, DCF was created to address local needs and enhance the quality of life in the community.

“We have spent the last two years focusing on expanding our message and our impact. Ten years and $1 million in endowed assets is only the beginning for DCF, but it represents our community’s collective commitment to providing a lasting legacy for the benefit of the place we all call home,” said Melissa Joy, co-chair of the Dexter Community Fund Advisory Committee.

Thanks to the generosity of dedicated donors and the power of compounding interest, the fund continues to grow while maintaining its commitment to sustainability. Unlike traditional charitable funds, DCF does not spend donor contributions directly. Instead, it grants a percentage of the investment returns each year to support local nonprofit organizations and community projects. All projects funded by the community fund have a direct use-case and impact with the borders of Dexter and surrounding communities as defined by the Dexter Community Schools boundaries.

Dexter Community Fund has provided funding in key areas during its first ten years, including:

Senior and youth services

Mental health resources

Outdoor recreation

Arts and culture

Food and housing security

Since awarding its first grants in 2017, DCF has distributed more than $76,000 to support vital local initiatives, including $20,900 in the past year alone. With this $1 million milestone achieved, DCF will have even more capacity to fund projects that benefit Dexter and surrounding communities, including Dexter Township, Scio Township, Webster Township, Lima Township, and beyond.

The 2025 grant application process will be announced soon with the ultimate goal to distribute more than $24,000 in funds this fall. Grant applications are expected to be solicited via Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation this June. Stay connected by following DCF on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn or visiting www.dextercommunityfund.org for updates. If you would like to join the Dexter Community Fund newsletter list, please e-mail dextercommunityfund@gmail.com. The DCF advisory committee welcomes discussions with local non-profits, potential donors, and community supporters and can be contacted via the same e-mail.