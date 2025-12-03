Dexter Community Fund Reports Largest Grant Cycle Year

The Dexter Community Fund advisory committee has announced $24,000 in grants to eight local organizations, making it the fund’s largest grant cycle ever since its inception in 2014. The Dexter Community Fund emphasizes ongoing donor generosity remains central to its ability to provide financial assistance to organizations and residents across the Dexter area.

Congratulations to the recipients: WAVE, Many Hands Life Sharing Community, Jewish Family Services,

The Encore Musical Theater, Ann Arbor Trout Unlimited, Safehouse Center, Dexter Community Orchestra, and Huron Valley Railroad Historical Society.

The Dexter Community Fund also recognizes Erratic Ale for hosting its grant recipient event and sponsoring its third Good Neighbor Tap in October. Between Erratic’s contribution and the community donations, a total of $1641 was raised.

With 22 grant applications submitted this year—the highest number the Dexter Community Fund has received—the advisory committee reports that continued donor support is important to maintaining and growing the fund’s balance, which is intended to provide long-term, perpetual support for local organizations. With year-end giving underway, the committee is encouraging contributions to help sustain the fund’s future impact in the Dexter community.

Donations can be made online at www.dextercommunityfund.org or by mail to Dexter Community Fund, c/o Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, 301 N. Main St., Suite 300, Ann Arbor, MI 48104-1296.

If you would like to receive the Dexter Community Fund newsletter, signup via email at

[email protected]. The DCF advisory committee welcomes discussions with local non-profits, potential donors, and community supporters.