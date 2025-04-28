April 28, 2025

Dexter

Dexter Community Orchestra Announces Spring Concert

Dexter Community Orchestra will host its annual spring concert on Saturday, May 10 at 7pm at Dexter High School’s Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert will include Cecil Forsyth’s Viola Concerto, performed by DCO Youth Artist Competition winner Sophia Chacko. The piece is one of only a handful of viola concertos, as the instrument is typically only considered for solo pieces.

The program will open with the Ukrainian Folk Dances of Levco Kolodub, a 20th Century composer from Kyiv. This piece, filled with the joy of his native Ukraine, will include a surprise of its own for audiences before the central piece: Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, which will be the DCO’s first performance of the symphony.

DCO concerts are free and open to the public, no ticket required, donations accepted.

