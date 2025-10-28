Dexter Community Orchestra Celebrates 20 Years with “A Celebration of Unity”

The Dexter Community Orchestra marks its 20th anniversary with a special concert, DCO at 20: A Celebration of Unity, on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 4 p.m. in the Dexter High School Center for the Performing Arts.

Under the direction of Dr. David Schultz, the performance will feature works by Copland, Shostakovich, Coleman, and Gershwin. Pianist Trinity Fan will join the orchestra as a featured soloist for the milestone event.

The concert, sponsored in part by Shar Music, celebrates two decades of community music-making and artistic collaboration in Dexter.

For more information about the 2025–2026 season, visit the Dexter Community Orchestra online.