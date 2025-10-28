October 28, 2025
Sign up
Log in

Dexter Community Orchestra Celebrates 20 Years with “A Celebration of Unity”

STN Staff

Arts & CultureDexter

Dexter Community Orchestra Celebrates 20 Years with “A Celebration of Unity”

The Dexter Community Orchestra marks its 20th anniversary with a special concert, DCO at 20: A Celebration of Unity, on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 4 p.m. in the Dexter High School Center for the Performing Arts.

Under the direction of Dr. David Schultz, the performance will feature works by Copland, Shostakovich, Coleman, and Gershwin. Pianist Trinity Fan will join the orchestra as a featured soloist for the milestone event.

The concert, sponsored in part by Shar Music, celebrates two decades of community music-making and artistic collaboration in Dexter.

For more information about the 2025–2026 season, visit the Dexter Community Orchestra online.

Latest articles

Where Are They Now:  Milan’s Stan Joplin

Steven Sheldon

Michigan’s Report Cards Have Been Sent Home

Cynthia Reynolds

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com