Dexter Community Orchestra Hosting Musical Exploration of the World

Join the Dexter Community Orchestra for a musical tour of the world on Sunday, November 3 at 4 p.m., Dexter High School Center for the Performing Arts. The concert, whose theme is “Inspired by the Land”, will include pieces depicting sunny Italy, ancient Jerusalem, the grasslands of Mongolia, and the Mississippi River. Music Director David Schultz will serve as tour guide.

Guest soloist Karen Albert will perform Libby Larsen’s song cycle “Raspberry Island Dreaming”, an evocative description in words and music of the upper Mississippi near St. Paul. The DCO planned to present this lovely piece two years ago, but covid had other ideas, and the concert was postponed.

Also soloing with the orchestra will be Angela Bolon, who will play “Little Sisters of the Grassland”, a concerto for pipa and orchestra by Chinese composers Wu Zuqiang, Liu Dehai and Wang Yanqiao. The pipa is a traditional Chinese stringed instrument, resembling the lute.

The concert will open with Giuseppe Verdi’s overture to “Nabucco”, an opera depicting the Israelites’ struggle to regain their homeland from the Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar II. Concluding the program will be Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s tribute to Italy, ‘Capriccio Italien”, a colorful orchestral showpiece that is among the composer’s most beloved works.

As always, concerts by the DCO are free to the public, no ticket required. Donations to support the orchestra are greatly appreciated.