Dexter Community Players Present Matilda Jr., January 24-26 at the Jane Tasch Theater in Pinckney

Community News

Gather up the family and head over to the Jane Tasch theater to see Dexter Community Players youth production of Matilda JR!



Rebellion is nigh in Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR. is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Evening performances are at 7pm on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25 and the matinee performance starts at 2pm on Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26.

Advance tickets are available online at DexterCommunityPlayers.org.

Tickets start at $15.