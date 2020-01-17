Advertisement





Dexter Community Players is proud to present its third annual youth production, James and the Giant Peach. The show will run January 24 – 26, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7 pm and afternoon performances Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm. The shows will take place at Copeland Theater, 7714 Ann Arbor St. in Dexter.

A magical peach! An imprisoned boy! Insect friends! An incredible journey! This amazing adventure of James Henry Trotter will fulfill the fantasy of anyone who has ever dreamed of escape. Roald Dahl’s story comes hilariously to life in this delightful dramatization that reveals the wickedness of some, the goodness of others, and the indecision encountered by many when they are faced with crises. You will see James, (as he cleverly gets the Peach out of danger), the wise Old-Green-Grasshopper and the pessimistic Earthworm. You will also see James’ mean Aunt Spiker and cruel Aunt Sponge come to a suitably sticky end. The action is tied together by the Narrator, a storyteller, motivator, emcee and audience friend.

The show is directed by Deric Prieskorn and co-directed by Joy Gee. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at dcp.yapsody.com.

Performance Dates: January 24, 25, 26

Friday 7:00 PM, Saturday 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM, Sunday 2:00 PM



Copeland Auditorium

7714 Ann Arbor St

Dexter, MI

About Dexter Community Players

Dexter Community Players is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Since 1981, DCP has brought more than 50 productions to the Dexter Community. DCP is strictly a volunteer, community-based theater group that strives to.present an authentic experience to actors, production staff, members and audiences.www.dextercommunityplayers.org