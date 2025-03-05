Dexter Community Players Will Present Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead

William Shakespeare’s Hamlet is one of the most popular and beloved plays of all time… and poor Rosencrantz and Guildenstern can’t make heads or tails (or heads again and again and again) of any of it! While supposedly being Hamlet’s best friends, they have always been relegated to the background of the Danish Prince’s story–failing miserably at spying on their friend and being doomed to unceremonious, offstage deaths. But now, these two unlikely protagonists finally take center stage and they… have no idea what to do with it. Between flipping a coin that always lands on heads, playing rousing games of verbal tennis, and being pursued by an acting troupe as hapless as they are ominous, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are two characters in search of meaning. Will they be able to save themselves from their fate? Or will they be stuck as casualties of someone else’s tragedy? Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead is Tom Stoppard’s masterwork of absurdity that dares to care about the people who don’t matter!

