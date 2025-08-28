Dexter Community Schools Conduct Ground Testing for New Projects

Dexter Community Schools (DCS) are taking the first steps in starting some big bond projects, which should see additions at some district buildings and new construction.

To get these projects going one must first set the groundwork. To do this, the DCS Board of Education at their Aug. 25 meeting awarded the Geotechnical & Materials Testing professional services contract to G2 Consulting for a base bid of $130,241 with alternates of up to $30,000 for a total amount not to exceed $160,241.

Funds from the 2025 bond will be used to pay for it. DCS assigned the Granger Construction Company for project management. Granger has been a long time project manager for DCS.

DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis told the Sun Times News that, “The Geotechnical and materials testing are for potential future construction and renovation locations for bond projects. We need to do soil analysis before we can plan designs for a specific location. The work will happen over the next two years.”

In the bid, the listed locations were: high school and Wylie additions and Athletic Building. This work looks into the ground properties at the site where buildings and construction is planned. It establishes whether the ground conditions are right for the intended use.

Granger’s contract recommendation said, “We have reviewed the proposals, spoken with the bidders, and are recommending the second lowest responsive bidder based on the delivery timeline for geotechnical design and ability to perform borings before the start of school.”

In looking at the potential bond projects at these locations, the bond list includes:

A new modern classroom addition at Wylie Elementary School.

A new 60,000 square feet indoor multi-purpose space to support athletics, recreation and community activities.

And upgrades at the high school, including new secure front entry, new fitness space, new CTE space and redesigned science pods and 2nd/3rd floor areas.