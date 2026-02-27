February 26, 2026

Dexter Community Schools Designates Over $3 Million for Fieldhouse Project

Lonnie Huhman

DexterEducation

The Dexter Community Schools (DCS) Board of Education approved two contracts at its February 23 meeting related to the Fieldhouse Pre-Engineered Metal Building Package

DCS put in place two contracts with the Fedak Corporation, one for materials and one for labor. The district’s facility committee looked at this on Feb. 19, and district consultant, Granger, recommended that Fedak Corporation’s bid scope be separated into two contracts: one for the PEMB/CECO materials and the other for labor, erections, misc. materials, and general conditions, per the requirements listed.

The materials contract is at a total amount not to exceed $1,854,414 while the Labor, Equipment, Misc. Materials, General Conditions contract is at a total amount not to exceed $1,825,638.

DCS designated Granger as the project management. The project will be paid through the 2025 Bond.

The district is planning to build a 70,000 square foot Fieldhouse. It’s expected to be located behind the Twin Turf fields at Dexter High School.

Photo: Rendering of the fieldhouse. Photo: DCS

